Riyadh: The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) is now connected to the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah via the Tanfeeth program whose underlying objective is to optimize system connectivity and integration among Saudi government entities and banks operating in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with a view to enhancing automation and work flow efficiency, to realize the objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030.



The Tanfeeth program aims to boost operational efficiency by overcoming procedural hurdles, through coordination with government entities. It is also a step toward achieving SAMA’s strategic objectives of upgrading its IT infrastructure to optimize administrative processes, speed, quality and integration with local financial institutions.