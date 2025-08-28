Riyadh - SNB Capital has closed 100 investment banking transactions since its inception in 2021, with a combined value of more than SAR 750 billion ($200 billion), according to a press release.

The company concluded an average of two or three transactions monthly, contributing to transforming the Saudi Capital Markets, attracting global capital and foreign direct investments into the Kingdom.

Among these 100 transactions are some of the most significant deals in the region and internationally, including the SAR 42.10 billion ($11.23 billion) Fully Marketed offering for Saudi Aramco and the SAR 3.86 billion ($1.03 billion) Accelerated book-building transaction in Saudi Telecom Company.

Zaid Ghoul, Managing Director and Head of Investment Banking at SNB Capital, said: “This achievement reflects the trust that our clients, both within Saudi Arabia and internationally, placed in SNB Capital’s comprehensive investment banking solutions, from IPOs and capital recycling to debt, corporate finance advisory, and mergers & acquisitions.”

“The milestone not only highlights our proven expertise but also reinforces our commitment to fostering investment diversity, demonstrating SNB Capital’s tangible impact on supporting and shaping the development of the financial ecosystem,” Ghoul added.

Earlier this month, SNB Capital led a SAR 7.10 billion ($1.90 billion) rights issue for ACWA Power on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul).

