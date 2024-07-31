Saudi Awwal Bank, one of the leading banks in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has become the first bank in the country to have received a ‘Local Content Certificate’ from the Local Content & Government Procurement Authority (LCGPA).



The achievement reflects “SAB's” dedication to fostering local development and supporting the Saudi Vision 2030 for sustainable growth. It is part of the bank's efforts to stay in tune with global standards on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices.



Regarding the recognition, Ghada AlJarbou, Chief Operating Officer at SAB, said: "Obtaining this certificate is an excellent achievement. As it reflects the bank’s commitment to persistently improving performance across all its areas to reach its strategic goals and contribute effectively to the Saudi Vision 2030 and the development of the financial sector."



Local content plays a crucial role in developing non-oil sectors and GDP, and the Kingdom's leadership has taken many steps toward enhancing and developing it.



This recognition testifies to “SAB's” exceptional services and highlights its strength and diversity in catering to its customers' needs with efficiency and innovative solutions.

