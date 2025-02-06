Riyadh: The board members of Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB) proposed cash dividends valued at SAR 2.05 billion, equivalent to 10% of its capital, for the second half (H2) of 2024.

SAB will pay out a dividend after Zakat of SAR 1 per share for 2.05 billion eligible shares, according to a bourse disclosure.

Meanwhile, the distribution date for the H2-24 dividends will be unveiled at a later time.

The Saudi lender recently disclosed its annual financial results for 2024, recording net profits worth SAR 8.07 billion, higher by 15.25% than SAR 7 billion in 2023.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

