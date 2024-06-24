Qatar National Bank Al Ahli (QNB Al Ahli) has changed its name to QNB, aligning its local brand with the parent group as it eyes opportunities in the Egyptian market.

The name change reflects QNB's strength and competitive position in Egypt, and reinforces its pioneering banking journey, the subsidiary's CEO Mohamed Badir said, according to a press release.

It is a part of an ongoing development strategy and commitment to modernise in line with the Egyptian market’s progress, Badir added.

Adopting the parent brand enhances confidence and leverage across sectors like SME lending, major projects and financial inclusion support.

QNB aims to meet all customer needs through innovative services and products, playing a leading digital role in Egypt's banking industry.

The EGX-listed company posted consolidated net profits after tax of EGP 7.04 billion in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024.

