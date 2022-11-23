DOHA — QNB Group have entered into a joint venture agreement with Ajlan & Bros Holding, to collaborate and grow the digital banking opportunity in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



QNB Group Chief Executive Officer, Abdulla Mubarak Al-Khalifa, and Chairman of the Board of Directors Ajlan Bin Abdulaziz Alajlan, signed the agreement.



The Deputy Group CEOn of Ajlan & Bros Holding and a number of senior management representatives from both sides attended the signing as well.



This agreement came as part of both Groups’ strategic plan to grow their digital banking presence and investments in Saudi Arabia.



Both sides have already initiated steps to obtain the required regulatory approvals.



It is worth mentioning that Ajlan & Bros Holding is one of the largest retailers and manufacturers in the Middle East, with its brand recognized and present in more than 25 countries across the world.

