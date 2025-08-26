QIIB has introduced the ‘SWIFT GPI Tracker’ service through its mobile banking app, becoming the first bank in Qatar to offer this cutting-edge feature.



The launch represents a major leap in international payments, providing customers with greater speed, transparency, and real-time traceability.



This step reaffirms QIIB’s leadership in adopting advanced global digital banking solutions and its ongoing commitment to providing customers with top-tier services that meet their needs and align with their growing preference for smooth and secure financial transactions, ultimately enhancing their banking experience and reinforcing their trust in the bank.



The SWIFT GPI Tracker service assigns a unique tracking code to every international money transfer, allowing customers to monitor its journey in real time across all intermediary banks until it reaches the final beneficiary.



The service’s central platform provides instant updates, enabling users to view the transfer’s location, status, deducted fees, and the net amount received. This empowers customers with full visibility and control over their transactions, placing them at the centre of the process.



By launching the service through QIIB’s mobile banking app, customers can access it with complete ease, anytime and from anywhere.



It transforms the experience of international payments into one similar to tracking parcels with global courier services, delivered with the highest standards of security and accuracy.



To benefit from the service, a QIIB customer can simply log in to the mobile banking app and select the “Track International Transfers” option. They will then be able to track their transfer with ease, accessing all the information they may wish to know, supported by the unique features offered by this new service.



Mohammed Khair Barhoumeh, Chief Operating Officer at QIIB, stated: “We are proud to be the first bank in Qatar to launch the SWIFT GPI Tracker service through our mobile banking app. This represents a major leap forward in international money transfers.



“It serves as a GPS for financial transactions, giving our customers the ability to track their transfers with high accuracy and in real time and offering them greater peace of mind and confidence in their banking experience”.



Barhoumeh added: “At QIIB, we consider digital innovation a core pillar of our strategy, and the launch of this service aligns with our ongoing efforts to strengthen the Bank’s position as a leader in delivering advanced banking solutions.”



He continued: “We don’t just keep pace with global developments, we are committed to being among the first banks to introduce the latest innovations to the local market”.



Barhoumeh reaffirmed that QIIB will continue to invest in advanced banking technologies and develop more innovative digital services, further strengthening its position as a leading bank in the Qatari and regional markets, and reinforcing its role in driving digital transformation across the banking sector.

