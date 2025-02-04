Qatar's commercial banks have assets valued at QR2.05tn in December 2024, a 3.9% increase on an annualised basis.

This was disclosed by the Qatar Central Bank in its social media handle X.

Total domestic credit of the commercial banks increased by 4.2% year-on-year to QR1.28tn in December 2024.

The commercial banks' total deposits expanded 2.4% on an annualised basis to QR826.7bn in the review period.

Broad money supply (M2) was, however, seen easing by 0.6% year-on-year to QR718.2bn in December 2024.

