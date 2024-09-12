Doha: Commercial Bank, a leader in innovative digital banking solutions in Qatar participated as an innovation partner in the prestigious Arab Banking Conference 2024, organised by the Union of Arab Banks.

The event, held under the esteemed patronage of Governor of Qatar Central Bank, HE Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani, brought together leading banking and financial institutions from across the Arab world to discuss key trends shaping the future of the banking sector.

Commenting on this strategic partnership, Joseph Abraham, Group Chief Executive Officer of Commercial Bank, stated: “We are proud to join the Union of Arab Banks as an innovation partner, underscoring our commitment to sustainability and digital innovation. As a bank, we believe that integrating sustainable practices with cutting-edge technology is essential to shaping a future that is both economically resilient and environmentally responsible. Through this partnership, we aim to foster a culture of innovation that empowers our communities and contributes to a sustainable global economy.”

Hussein Al Abdullah, EGM, Marketing and CB Real Estate, said, "Our participation in the Arab Banking Conference as an innovation partner reaffirms Commercial Bank’s dedication to leading the industry in both sustainability and digital transformation. We recognize that the future of banking lies in balancing innovation with responsibility, ensuring that we not only meet the evolving needs of our customers but also contribute to a sustainable, forward-thinking financial ecosystem. By embracing cutting-edge technologies and green practices, we are committed to creating value for our communities while fostering long-term growth.”

