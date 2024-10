WASHINGTON: Governor of Qatar Central Bank (QCB) and Chairman of Qatar Investment Authority HE Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani has met in Washington with Co-chairman of Oaktree Capital Management Howard Marks; and Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Blackstone Stephen Schwarzman.

The meetings discussed the key global financial and investment developments.

