Omani investment company Ominvest has secured a $500 million facility by Gulf International Bank (GIB), ABK and Gulf Bank, it said on Tuesday.

"The deal will enable Ominvest to drive impactful investments and generate significant value for the firm and the economies it serves," the company said in a statement without providing further detail.

The company has $3.51 billion in total assets, according to its website, with investments in sectors including real estate, insurance as well as banking and finance. It holds a stake in Bank Muscat BKMB.OM, the Gulf country's biggest bank by assets.

