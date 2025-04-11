HSBC has appointed Richard Blackburn as chief risk and compliance officer, to fill the vacancy left after Pam Kaur was promoted to chief financial officer as part of the bank's major restructuring and senior leadership overhaul.

Blackburn has been interim chief risk and compliance officer since January when Kaur stepped up to CFO. Kaur had been chief risk officer since the start of 2020 and added oversight of compliance in June 2021.

Blackburn was global head of traded and treasury risk management and global analytics. He has been at HSBC for more than 20 years in two spells and held roles including CRO for Europe and Middle East, North Africa and Turkey, and chief risk and compliance officer for global banking and markets and for commercial banking. Before that, he was CFO for global markets and head of global markets, asset and liability management, and head of capital markets issuance.

He previously worked at GE Capital as treasurer of the international business and EMEA, and treasurer at Henderson Global Investors, according to his profile on LinkedIn. He started his financial career as a capital markets manager.

Source: IFR