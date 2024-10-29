National Bank of Kuwait’s Bahrain unit (NBK-Bahrain) launched its Privilege Banking service yesterday, offering high-net-worth clients exclusive perks and dedicated relationship managers.

The service, launched under the patronage of the Central Bank of Bahrain executive director of banking supervision Khalid Hamad, aims to elevate the customer experience with features like priority call centre access and higher ATM withdrawal limits.

“The launch of the new service comes in line with our efforts to meet customers’ needs through exceptional banking products and services tailored to their lifestyles,” said NBK-Bahrain general manager Ali Fardan.

Privilege Banking provides customers with an array of services, including: A dedicated Relationship Manager, Access to NBK Premium Services Lounge, Priority status when calling the NBK Contact Centre and routing to a dedicated and highly qualified officer, High ATM daily cash withdrawal limit, NBK Privilege Debit Card, Enjoying the preferential benefits of NBK Visa Signature Credit Card including free valet parking, distinguished NBK Rewards Programme, annual fee waiver, free access to airport lounges worldwide, as well as luxurious concierge services with VISA.

Privilege Banking customers can share the exclusive banking products and services with their family members, allowing all family members to enjoy the financial products and personal services that are tailored to fit their unique and different lifestyles.

“Privilege Banking offers customers an international banking experience through the services provided by NBK to its customers, in view of the bank’s widespread local and international branch network of more than 150 branches and subsidiaries covering four continents around the world,” Mr Fardan noted.

“We promise our customers to continue introducing innovative, top-notch banking services that match their lifestyle, in an effort to enrich the banking experience that we, at NBK, are keen to offer them.”

Customers can inquire about the eligibility requirements for the Privilege Banking by visiting the nearest branch, calling the NBK Contact Centre at 17155555 or through the bank’s website at nbk.com/Bahrain.