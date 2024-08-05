THE National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has unveiled a new licensing portal for all registered agents and insurance companies for registration and renewal of the licences.

The NAICOM explained that the new portal will ease, fast-track and streamline licencing of insurance agents and reduce manual intervention in the issuance of agency licensing process.

In a recent announcement, the NAICOM stated: “This is to inform all registered agents and insurance companies that a new licensing portal for registration and renewal of the licences of insurance agents has been developed.

The new portal will ease, fast track and streamline licencing of insurance agents and will reduce manual intervention in the issuance of agency licensing process.

“Consequently, all applications for registration and renewal of agency license shall hence forth be submitted on the new portal effective August 1, 2024.

“It is hereby advised that all pending applications that have not been registered on the old portal should be resubmitted through the new licensing agents’ portal.”

The NAICOM advised all registered agents and insurance companies to take note if the announcement and be guided accordingly.

