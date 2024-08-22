Riyadh: The Mohammed bin Salman Misk Foundation has signed a sponsorship agreement with Riyad Bank, aiming to empower beneficiaries of the foundation's programs and the Misk Entrepreneurs Community.



The agreement came within the framework of the community roles of the two institutions to support and empower youth and accelerate the growth and expansion of startups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).



Riyad Bank chief executive Nadir Al-Koraya said the partnership aims to empower young Saudi entrepreneurs, hailing them as fundamental pillar of the national economy. He added that the bank seeks to contribute to providing an environment that fosters innovation and supports small, medium, and micro enterprises through the agreement.



The Misk Foundation creates empowering programs for youth through its partnerships with local and global organizations. In 2023, the foundation empowered over 641,000 beneficiaries through its programs, in realization of the goals of the Saudi Vision 2030.