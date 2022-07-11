Dubai - Mashreq Bank has partnered with Dubai-based Galaxy Racer (GXR), a transmedia powerhouse, to launch a content series and gaming tournaments and support 10 of the region’s top content creators.

The first-of-its-kind partnership will enable the bank to reach the next generation through digital-focused initiatives within the gaming and esports sector, according to a recent press release.

Both entities will also empower gamers and content creators from diverse and underrepresented backgrounds and host community tournaments for all gamers and the First Neo NXT Featuring Rocket League Championship.

GXR's businesses focus on esports, content creators, music, and sports.

Commenting on the partnership, the Founder and CEO of Galaxy Racer, Paul Roy, said: "By combining our shared values and beliefs to nurture the next generation of gaming talent and content creators, we believe we can create some fun and engaging content and activations for our always-growing community."

Meanwhile, the Group CEO at Mashreq, Ahmed Abdelaal, commented: "Esports is witnessing incredible growth across the Middle East, which is helping to drive the region’s gaming industry to the multi-billion dollar sector it has become today."

It is noteworthy to mention that during the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, the bank registered a surge in net profits attributable to the owners to AED 606.13 million from AED 42.98 million in the year-ago period.

