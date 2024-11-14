KUWAIT CITY, November 13: Warba Bank, a leader in innovative and Sharia-compliant banking in Kuwait, has introduced the Royal Banking segment, a new account catering to affluent customers. This segment is designed to provide an exclusive and personalized banking experience that meet their unique banking and investment needs. It also reflects the bank's strategy to broaden its service offering, ensuring every customer interaction is exceptional.

Speaking of the new segment, Director of Affluent Department, Retail Banking Group at Warba Bank, Ms. Dalal Fawzi Al-Mutawa, said:

“Warba Bank is dedicated to enhancing its services and increasing their value, ultimately providing our affluent customers with a superior experience that reinforces the trust they’ve placed in our bank. The Royal Banking segment offers a comprehensive and innovative banking experience aligned with the sophisticated lifestyles of high-net-worth customers, which comes from a deep understanding of their needs, focusing on their financial goals and adapting to the rapidly evolving global landscape.”

Al-Mutawa explained that this segment aims to cement Warba Bank’s leadership in Kuwait’s banking sector by delivering high-quality services tailored to the economic and investment sectors, and addressing a market gap by offering comprehensive services for a growing segment of affluent customers.

Al-Mutawa also noted that the Royal Banking segment offers specialized solutions and services designed with the highest levels of quality and professionalism to become the primary banking partner for high-net-worth individuals. She added, “The Royal Banking account serves affluent individuals whose demanding lifestyles and frequent travel require flexible, integrated services that ensure their comfort and privacy.”

She concluded by reiterating that Warba Bank’s commitment to deepening its relationships with valued customers by offering services that exceed their expectations and support their financial aspirations.

Royal Banking customers benefit from direct access to a dedicated team of experienced relationship managers. These professionals provide financial consultations, respond to banking inquiries, and help execute transactions smoothly and tailored to each client's preferences. Additionally, exclusive digital solutions and access to private lounges in over eight branches across Kuwait ensure a sophisticated and comfortable customer experience.

Having achieved significant milestones in a short period, Warba Bank has acquired a leading position as a provider of innovative Sharia-compliant digital banking services to individuals and businesses. The Bank is also one of the local banks with the highest number of shareholders, further strengthening its commitment to serving every segment of the local community.

