KUWAIT CITY: National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) continues promoting the “Let’s Be Aware” campaign introduced by the Central Bank of Kuwait, in cooperation with local banks and Kuwait Banking Association (KBA), which aims to enhance financial literacy and awareness among customers from all sectors.

NBK intensifies awareness by sharing educational material including video clips, text messages, and tips across its social media platforms and other digital channels, as well as reposting CBK’s communications. This aims to raise awareness among all people and familiarize them with different fraud schemes and the required precautions to steer clear of banking scams.

NBK calls to verify individual and corporate identities before sharing sensitive information or making transactions involving personal or banking information. This is particularly crucial in view of the rapidly evolving fraud schemes using AI and advanced technology.

One of the most common schemes used by scammers is to impersonate bank employees by calling from apparently local numbers to trick victims into thinking the call is from the bank to obtain banking information.

In this context, the bank affirms that it will never ask customers for personal information through phone calls, warning them of responding to these calls which are scams to obtain their banking information to steal their money or information.

The bank also advises customers advises customers to follow the tips shared on all its digital channels, including being careful when dealing with links, and saving any sensitive information like debit/credit card number on the phone, writing down the PIN on the card or sharing it with any other person, which also applies to OTP. It also advises customers to log out of online or mobile banking once transactions are completed.

NBK employs its strong customer communication capabilities as well as all its digital channels, which are the most popular among all Kuwaiti banks, to support the Central Bank’s endeavors to protect customers and the national economy.

It is worth mentioning that NBK is a key supporter and partner in all CBK’s campaigns and initiatives aiming to increase financial and banking awareness among different segments of society. As a leading financial institution in Kuwait, NBK frequently organizes various activities to raise awareness on all topics related to the banking sector, as well as various training courses for its employees to enhance their experience in the areas of combating fraud and financial crime.

The “Let’s Be Aware” campaign is the largest across the GCC region focusing on raising banking and financial awareness among banks’ customers. The campaign covers a variety of crucial topics including: anti-fraud tips, raising awareness on high-risk investments, maximizing benefit from banking services, promoting savings and investment culture, as well as other related topics.

