KPMG Lower Gulf has appointed a new chief executive officer (CEO) following the resignation of chairman and CEO Nader Haffer.

Emilio Pera will become CEO effective 1st January, 2023, according to a statement on Friday. Pera is to replace CEO and chairman Nader Haffer, who resigned last month.

Pera has 30 years of professional services and international business experience and is KPMG’s acting head of tax. He was previously head of audit and has been with the firm since 2016.

“As head of audit, he embarked on a significant transformation of the business. He turned the audit practice around in a relatively short period, navigating some of the toughest times in the industry with added pressure of a global pandemic with related economic challenges,” the statement said.

Pera said he is “deeply grateful to Nader for guiding the firm through some of the toughest economic periods including the COVID pandemic, and always putting our people first.”

“I look forward to working with Nader over the next few weeks to affect a smooth transition and build on his achievements,” Pera said.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Cleofe Maceda)

