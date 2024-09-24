H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has met with Sir Mark Tucker, Group Chairman of HSBC Holdings.

During the meeting, held at the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, discussions centred around enhancing cooperation in banking and financial services, as well as exploring Abu Dhabi's advanced, business-friendly environment and the diverse investment opportunities it offers.

The meeting also reviewed the latest technologies and solutions Abu Dhabi is utilising to align with future aspirations, along with the emirate's strategy to attract global expertise and strengthen its position as a leading destination for international investments.

The discussions also highlighted Abu Dhabi’s competitive facilities and legislative framework, which continue to attract prestigious companies and financial institutions looking to expand in the Middle East and North Africa, aligning with the evolving regional and global markets and meeting increasing demand for services in priority sectors.

The meeting was attended by Ahmed Jasem Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, and Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

Also present from HSBC were Georges Elhedery, Group Chief Executive of HSBC Holdings; Abdulfattah Sharaf, Chairman of the Board of HSBC Bank Middle East Limited; Samir Assaf, Chairman of the Board of HSBC Middle East Holdings and board member of HSBC Bank Middle East Limited; Stephen Moss, Regional Chief Executive Officer – Middle East, North Africa, and Türkiye, HSBC; and Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Chief Executive Officer, HSBC Bank Middle East Limited – UAE.