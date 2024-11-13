ICICI Bank yesterday unveiled its newly relocated Bahrain branch in the heart of Seef District, offering enhanced convenience and a range of banking services to its customers.

The new branch offers ample parking space, meeting rooms, and a dedicated counter for differently-abled customers. It will operate from 8am to 1.30pm and 2.30pm to 4.30pm, Sunday to Thursday, as well as on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays of the month.

Speaking at the inauguration, Anil Dabke, regional head for West Asia and Africa at ICICI Bank, emphasised the bank’s commitment to providing a comprehensive range of banking solutions tailored to customer needs.

“The new location in Seef District is strategically positioned to better serve our customers with enhanced accessibility and modern amenities,” he said.

The branch offers a wide range of products and services for both retail and corporate customers, including savings and current accounts, fixed deposits, loans, home loans, global money transfers, and corporate banking solutions.

Present during the inauguration ceremony were Indian Ambassador Vinod K Jacob, Central Bank of Bahrain retail banking supervision director Mohamed Fakhro and ICICI Bank Bahrain Country Head Raghvendra Shenoy.

“I would like to congratulate ICICI Bank on moving to their new premises. It’s great that they’re now closer to the embassy,” said Mr Jacob.

“Today, India is the world’s fastest-growing large economy, and we are actively contributing to global recovery. The growing financial co-operation between India and Bahrain is significant. Indian investment in Bahrain has increased substantially over the past five years, with financial services being a key area of growth,” he added.

“ICICI Bank is growing rapidly and contributing to Bahrain’s economic prosperity, which is crucial for our strong bilateral relations. I am pleased with the bank’s integration into Bahraini society,” he concluded.

