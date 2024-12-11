Hub71, Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem, sealed strategic agreements with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) to reinforce startup growth, according to a press release.

The partnership provides startups with expert mentorship and commercial opportunities to further solidify Abu Dhabi as a leading global hub for innovation and entrepreneurship.

Through ADIB Ventures initiatives, the ADX-listed lender will identify and back startups aligned with its strategic goals, conducting at least two paid pilot projects annually. This move will enable founders to validate and scale solutions with commercial impact.

ADIB also partnered with Hub71 startup Lean Technologies, which has developed infrastructure enabling developers to transform the Middle East’s fintech landscape.

This partnership will allow ADIB to strengthen the startup ecosystem by providing fintechs with expert guidance on scaling their businesses.

Ahmad Ali Alwan, CEO of Hub71, commented: "By offering startups mentorship, financial support and commercial opportunities, we aim to create an environment where transformative solutions can emerge and thrive globally. Leveraging the resources and expertise of ADIB, we are positioning startups for the opportunity to leave a lasting impact."

Fernando Lopez, Chief Digital Officer of ADIB, added: “By sharing our expertise y, we aim to empower fintech entrepreneurs to scale their businesses sustainably and responsibly. This collaboration aligns with our vision of advancing financial innovation while ensuring it remains safe, secure, and inclusive for all.”

