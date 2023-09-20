Egypt’s General Authority for Health Insurance (GAHI) and the Insurance Federation of Egypt (IFE) have signed a cooperation protocol to improve the comprehensive health insurance system in Egypt.

The protocol was signed by Mohamed Maait, Egypt’s Minister of Finance and Chairperson of GAHI, and Alaa Al-Zoheiry, President of IFE, in the presence of Mai Farid, Acting Executive Director of GAHI.

The two parties agreed to establish a targeted operational model that will be gradually implemented in line with the comprehensive health insurance system. They also agreed to choose the companies that will provide insurance services to the beneficiaries within the comprehensive health insurance governorates, in an integrated manner, to ensure the quality of the services and the financial and actuarial balance of the system.

In addition, the two parties agreed that the aforementioned companies will provide a strong network of healthcare service providers from those accredited in the private sector. They will also study the proposed solutions necessary to reduce the insurance cost borne by the parties contracting with insurance companies to cover the insured beneficiaries of these entities.

During the signing ceremony, Farid reviewed the ongoing preparations to launch the comprehensive health insurance system in the governorates of Suez, South Sinai, and Aswan, within the framework of implementing presidential directives. She stressed the government’s keenness on maintaining financial sustainability and involving the private sector through continuous work on the fair pricing of medical service packages provided under the umbrella of comprehensive health insurance.

Farid also pointed out the importance of the newly signed cooperation protocol to create an integration between comprehensive health insurance and the private insurance sector. This would meet the needs of citizens with high quality, under the umbrella of comprehensive health coverage.

