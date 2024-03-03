Allianz Egypt has covered health insurance claims worth more than EGP 975 million in 2023, according to an emailed press release.

Moreover, the company served over 188,000 health insurance clients last year.

The company has also generated an operating profit of EGP 153 million, while its gross written premiums have jumped to over EGP 1.49 billion.

Recently, Allianz Egypt has been awarded two prizes from the UK-based International Finance Magazine.

The two awards are namely “Best Health Insurance Company” and “Best Corporate and Socially Responsible Insurance Company”.

The company has received both prizes in recognition of its leading position in the Egyptian market.

This marks a testament to Allianz Egypt’s strong strategy and dedication to developing its operations in Egypt.

