Health insurance plans which offer dental and optical coverage start from as low as Dh3,000 and can go up to over Dh100,000 per person, say industry executives.

Avinash Babur, founder and CEO of Insurancemarket.ae, said the inclusion of eye and dental coverage in a health insurance plan for a UAE resident typically begins at around Dh4,500, but the cost can vary based on several factors, such as the individual's age, the network of hospitals included in the plan, and the coverage area.

“It's important to remember that the more comprehensive the coverage and the more premium the network of hospitals, the higher the cost of the insurance plan, as the rate can escalate to over Dh100,000 per person,” Babur told Khaleej Times.

He said this wide range reflects the diverse needs and preferences of insurance buyers, from basic to highly comprehensive coverage. In addition, the policy buyer’s medical history, the extent of coverage desired, and the choice of healthcare providers are also taken into consideration when the policy is issued.

“If we have to single out the cost for the coverage of optical and dental, these start from Dh400 for optical with a sub-limit of Dh1,500 and a 20 per cent copay. For dental, the additional cost is around Dh600 with a sub limit of Dh3,000. This varies from insurer to insurer,” Babur added.

As reported by Khaleej Times earlier, health insurance rates were increased by up to 35 per cent in August.

Toshita Chauhan, business head for health and motor insurance, at Policy Bazaar said the basic insurance plan which is mandated by Dubai Health Authority only covers optical and dental treatment in case of an emergency.

“However, a comprehensive individual insurance plan starting at Dh3,000 will cover dental treatment with a limit of Dh1,500 and a 20 per cent copay and optical for Dh1,500 with sub-limits on the glasses/frames/lenses required.”

She elaborated that if the policy buyers choose to avail of a group insurance plan for themselves and their company, it differs from each plan. For example, a plan with a cost-effective network list, would cost Dh100 for optical with 20 per cent copay and Dh1,500 limit (reimbursement only) and dental would cost Dh300 with a limit of Dh3,500 and 20 per cent copay,” added Chauhan.

Age factor

Avinash Babur said premiums increase substantially due to the age factor of the policy buyer when adding eye and dental coverage.

“The age of the policy buyer is a significant factor that influences the premium, particularly when adding eye and dental coverage. Generally, as the age of the insured increases, the risk to the insurer also increases, leading to higher premiums. This is because older individuals are more likely to require medical interventions, including those related to eye and dental health,” said Babur, adding that the increase in premiums with age is a common aspect of health insurance plans, reflecting the increased cost of providing healthcare services to older individuals.

