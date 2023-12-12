First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) has joined forces with Emirates Foundation in a multi-year, comprehensive partnership that will spur climate change and sustainability understanding and action across the UAE community.

The signing of the partnership agreement was witnessed by H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Emirates Foundation Board; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; and Hana Al Rostamani, Group Chief Executive Officer at FAB.

The partnership was signed by Ahmed Al Shamsi, CEO of Emirates Foundation; and Futoon Al Mazrouei, Group Head of Consumer Banking, UAE at FAB.

The joint programme to increase climate-conscious behaviours will impact every level of the UAE society, from residents to schools and businesses. It includes five primary work streams: engaging communities and businesses at key touchpoints including workplaces and public spaces; organising national-level events on climate consciousness; offering climate-friendly check-ups to measure and reduce carbon footprints; next-gen climate engagement activities for schools; and building a national ‘climate-conscious communities’ platform.

FAB and Emirates Foundation aim to give members of the public a deeper understanding of how sustainability-related issues affect and can be addressed at the community, national society, and regional and global levels. The long-term programme, expected to unfold over several years, was announced at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) earlier today.

The programme’s first initiative includes a Carbon Literacy Programme to educate and empower diverse segments of the UAE, including school and university students, government and private sector employees, community groups and senior citizens. The Carbon Literacy Programme, which also will help participants understand, measure and reduce carbon footprints, aims to reach 100 UAE schools in 2024.

Futoon Al Mazrouei, Group Head of Consumer Banking, UAE at FAB, said, “As we have seen clearly at COP28, climate change and sustainability begins at the individual and local level before it can impact the regional and global domain. As a committed corporate citizen in the UAE and operating in 20 international markets, FAB thrives on interconnectedness – and as a sustainability leader, we want to make positive change that is inclusive and accessible to all. Our partnership with the Emirates Foundation builds on our shared strengths and priorities and is another mark of our commitment to contribute to the UAE’s global sustainability ambitions.”

Ahmed Al Shamsi, CEO of Emirates Foundation, added, “We are proud to have entered this strategic partnership with FAB, as we embark on a mission to empower the UAE community as catalysts for positive environmental change. Aligned with COP28 goals, our joint initiative will not only educate but also inspire individuals to embrace eco-friendly practices. We recognise the pivotal role of the youth in shaping a greener tomorrow, and we are committed to equipping them with the knowledge and tools needed to drive meaningful change, setting the stage for a more sustainable and resilient future."

A strategic pathway partner of COP28, FAB led multiple sustainability- and climate-focused activities across the conference and announced a series of new initiatives including nearly doubling its target for sustainable funding by 2030, new SME-focused climate and sustainability initiatives, an increase in its carbon market activities, as well as ecosystem protection programmes.