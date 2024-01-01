Arab Finance: Emirates NBD-Egypt has raised the interest rates offered on its three- and five-year certificates of deposit (CDs) in USD, as per an emailed press release.

The new interest rates for the three-year CDs were set at 5.15% monthly, 5.2% quarterly, 5.25% semi-annually, and 5.3% annually.

The new rates for the five-year CDs were set at were set at 5% monthly, 5.05% quarterly, 5.1% semi-annually, and 5.15% annually.

These certificates aim to lure dollar earnings and pump them into the national economy, enabling customers to maximize their savings in Egypt.

Furthermore, the bank is offering a reward for the first 50 CD issuers, who will receive a monetary voucher or promo code with a denomination of EGP 5,000 per voucher/promo code, which they can receive once.

