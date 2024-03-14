Cairo – Emirates NBD-Egypt, a subsidiary of DFM-listed Emirates NBD, opened its newest branch in Qena Governorate within its expansion strategy to offer a comprehensive scope of services, according to a press release.

The inauguration aligns with the lender’s commitment to providing enhanced banking and financial services to all segments of society to meet the diverse needs of individuals as well as micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in Upper Egypt.

Emirates NBD-Egypt plans to foster investments, secure new employment opportunities, and enhance individuals’ life quality. This comes within the framework of the Central Bank of Egypt's (CBE) efforts in implementing its financial inclusion strategy and the state's vision for sustainable development in Upper Egypt

This expansion follows the opening of the Shebin Al-Kom branch in November 2023 and the Zagazig branch in Sharqia Governorate last month.

Amr El-Shafei, CEO and Managing Director of Emirates NBD - Egypt, commented: "This strategic initiative fortifies our bank's geographic footprint in Upper Egypt, fostering a tailored banking experience for our esteemed clientele in the region while empowering them financially.”

“In complete alignment with our ongoing expansion endeavours in 2024, this inauguration epitomizes our commitment to delivering seamlessly integrated and distinguished banking services across all governorates of the Republic," El-Shafei added.

Mustafa Ramzi, Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates NBD-Egypt, said: “This initiative harmonizes seamlessly with our broader mission of strategic growth and customer-centric service excellence."

As of 31 December 2023, Emirates NBD-Egypt logged 174% higher net profits at EGP 3.24 billion, compared to EGP 1.20 billion in 2022.

