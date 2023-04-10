The Forbes Middle East has revealed ranking of the region’s Top 50 Most Valuable Banks 2023, recognising the Middle East’s biggest banking titans.

The list of 50 ‘Most Valuable Banks’ includes eight Qatari banks.Qatar National Bank (QNB) Group, the largest bank in Qatar, is in the third place in the list just behind Saudi National Bank and Al Rajhi Bank of Saudi Arabia.

Together, the shared market value of Qatar’s eight banks is $81.3 billion.The eight Qatari banks are Qatar National Bank (QNB) Group, Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Masraf Al Rayan, Commercial Bank, Qatar International Islamic Bank (QIIB), Dukhan Bank, Ahlibank and Doha Bank.

