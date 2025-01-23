Paymob, Egypt-based fintech Paymob, has obtained the retail payment services license from the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) after fulfilling all regulatory requirements, as per a press release.

The license permits Paymob to provide merchant acquiring, payment aggregation services, and domestic fund transfers within the UAE.

This development bolsters Paymob’s position in the UAE’s digital payments sector, allowing it to offer merchants a comprehensive suite of omnichannel solutions designed to drive growth and competitiveness.

Since 2018, Paymob has supported more than 390,000 merchants across the MENA region, including local SMEs and prominent global brands such as Decathlon, Vodafone, LG, Uber, IKEA, and Shahid.

This extensive experience equips Paymob to deliver significant value to UAE merchants as the country’s digital payments landscape continues to evolve.

