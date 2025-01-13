Beltone Investment Banking has concluded its role as the exclusive financial advisor for MAFI for Agricultural Produce Industries' $180 million financing agreement to establish the largest agricultural products industrial complex in the Middle East, as per a press release.

Located in Sadat City on 156,000 square meters, MAFI's complex will house five integrated factories to produce citrus and tomato concentrates, fruit purée, freeze-dried products, and IQF frozen fruits and vegetables.

The entire output is designated for export to Europe, the US, and Gulf markets.

The project is anticipated to generate annual revenues exceeding $200 million during its initial phase, boosting Egypt’s industrial output and export capabilities while strengthening its position in the global agricultural and food industries.

The financing structure comprises capital investments from regional investors and a $108 million syndicated loan, which was three times oversubscribed the required amount.

Banque Misr, Al Baraka Bank, and Suez Canal Bank served as lead lenders.

