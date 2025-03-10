Doha: Doha Bank and Ooredoo Money, provided by Ooredoo Fintech - a subsidiary of Ooredoo- have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on a variety of initiatives aimed at promoting the fintech landscape in Qatar through Ooredoo Money.

This strategic partnership was announced during the prestigious Web Summit Qatar 2025.

The MoU outlines a framework for cooperation between the two organisations to develop and implement innovative fintech solutions that will enhance digital banking services and financial inclusion in the country. The collaboration will focus on leveraging advanced technologies to provide seamless and secure financial services to customers.

Doha Bank Group CEO Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Fahad bin Faisal Al Thani said, “Our partnership with Ooredoo Money marks a significant step towards fostering innovation in the financial services industry. By working together, we aim to create a robust fintech ecosystem that supports the digital transformation of banking services in Qatar.”

Chairman of Ooredoo Financial service and CEO of Ooredoo Qatar Sheikh Ali Bin Jabor Al Thani said, “We are excited to partner with Doha Bank to drive the growth of the fintech sector in Qatar. This collaboration will enable us to combine our expertise and resources to deliver cutting-edge financial solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers.

“We are thrilled to embark on this partnership with Doha Bank, which will help us accelerate the growth of fintech in Qatar. By combining our technological expertise and commitment to innovation, we aim to enhance financial inclusion and provide Qatar’s businesses and consumers with advanced, secure, and convenient financial services.”

This collaboration reinforces Ooredoo Fintech’s mission to shape the future of digital banking in the region. The partnership between Doha Bank and Ooredoo Money is expected to pave the way for new opportunities in the fintech space, benefiting both consumers and businesses.

The two organisations are committed to driving financial innovation and contributing to the overall economic development of Qatar.

