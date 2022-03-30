PHOTO
Citigroup Inc said on Wednesday it would sell its Indian consumer businesses to private lender Axis Bank for $1.6 billion, as the U.S. bank exits retail operations in 13 markets.
(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
U.S. bank exits retail operations in 13 markets
