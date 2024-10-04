Christian Cabanne is joining Citigroup next month as head of Middle East and North Africa equity sales, switching after years covering emerging markets in equity capital markets.

Cabanne was previously head of CEEMEA ECM at Bank of America for six years.

The move will also see Cabanne relocate to Dubai where he joins a growing equities franchise. This summer Citi hired Rahil Malik from Morgan Stanley as head of equity sales trading for MENA and earlier this year Tom Cracknell relocated to Dubai from London to expand MENA programme trading.

Cabanne will report to Vincent Folliot, head of EMEA strategic equity solutions, and Sam Baig, head of cash execution.

Citi declined to comment.

Cabanne joined the ECM team at Bank of America in 2011 and covered South Africa, Turkey and MENA before becoming head of CEEMEA ECM in 2018.

Source: IFR