The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE) has seen its gold reserves rise by around 32 percent during the first eight months of 2025, surpassing AED30 billion for the first time.

By the end of August, the value of the reserves reached AED30.329 billion, compared with AED22.981 billion at the end of December 2024.

On a monthly basis, the central bank’s gold holdings grew by more than 4.5 percent in August, up from AED28.997 billion at the end of July.

According to the CBUAE’s statistical bulletin issued today, the value of demand deposits rose to over AED1.188 trillion by the end of August, compared with AED1.109 trillion at the end of December 2024.

As of the end of August, demand deposits included AED892.273 billion in local currency and AED296.137 billion in foreign currencies.

Savings deposits totalled AED376.479 billion, up from AED317.48 billion at the end of December 2024, comprising AED321.761 billion in local currency and AED54.718 billion in foreign currencies.

Time deposits also exceeded AED1.05 trillion by the end of August, with AED664.669 billion held in local currency and AED386.19 billion in foreign currencies.