Riyadh - Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance Company has been awarded a one-year contract with Saudi Arabian Airlines Corporation (Saudia) to provide health insurance services for its employees and their families, as well as retirees.

Effective from 6 March 2024, the contract is expected to have a positive impact on Bupa Arabia's 2024 financial results, according to a bourse filling.

The initial value of the contract, which was awarded on 10 January this year, exceeds 5% of the 2022 annual gross written premium (GWP) of Bupa Arabia.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2023, Bupa Arabia's net profits grew by 24.80% to SAR 990.53 million from SAR 793.70 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

