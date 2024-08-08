Bank of London and The Middle East (BLME) has provided a £12.35 million ($15.6 million) financing facility to Rasmala Investment Bank to buy an apartment development in London’s Chancery Lane.

The finance facility for the 14-unit serviced apartment building is part of Rasmala’s real estate investment strategy focusing on built-to-rent and serviced apartments, BLME said.

Adnan Adil, director, investments, Rasmala Investment Bank, said the bank is expanding its Sharia-compliant UK residential assets portfolio under Generation Living Solutions, its Jersey Private Fund.

(Reporting by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Daniel Luiz)

imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com