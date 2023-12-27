Cash for Microfinance, a wholly owned subsidiary of Beltone Financial Holding, has signed an agreement with the Challenge Fund for Youth Employment, to launch an EGP60 million "Underprivileged Entrepreneurs Reach Project", as per a disclosure.

The Challenge Fund for Youth Employment aims to empower youth employment through private-sector support.

With an emphasis on women and young people in particular, the agreement seeks to finance entrepreneurs.

Cash aims to minimize long commutes for women by utilizing mobile branches to deliver financial services closer to underprivileged communities.

To this end, committed female loan officers will be outfitted with all the tools they need to effectively serve these entrepreneurs.

Cash will support local fair participation financially, make additional loans, and help enterprises establish a strong social media presence.

