Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait (BBK), the leading retail and commercial bank in Bahrain, has entered a strategic partnership with Al Areen Holding Company to provide exclusive tailored financing solutions for customers seeking homeownership in the Tilal by Al Areen project.

Nestled near the scenic Al Areen Wildlife Reserve, Tilal promises a luxurious lifestyle surrounded by natural beauty and panoramic views, making it an exceptional destination for families and individuals seeking high-end living spaces in Bahrain.

Through this strategic partnership, BBK customers will benefit from exclusive financing solutions that provide convenience and ease of access to loans.

The financing package includes competitive interest rates, adaptable payment plans, and options available to all citizens and residents of Bahrain, as well as to GCC residents of all nationalities. BBK’s financing program has been crafted to streamline the home acquisition process, making the dream a reality.

Ahmed Taqi, General Manager of Retail Banking at BBK, said: "We are pleased to partner with Al Areen Holding Company in providing tailored financial solutions that bring our valued customers closer to owning their dream homes. This partnership is a testament to BBK’s focus on enhancing residential financing options that not only ease the process but also offer attractive terms."

"With the best available rates and a variety of payment options, we are helping our customers achieve their aspirations in a way that aligns with BBK’s mission to serve and support the community," he stated.

Taqi said: "This collaboration strengthens BBK’s role as a leading financial institution committed to enhancing homeownership opportunities for Bahrain’s citizens and residents. By supporting key real estate initiatives, we aim to foster growth and contribute meaningfully to the kingdom’s economic development."

Dr Ahlam Zainal, the CEO of Al Areen Holding, said: "I take this opportunity to thank BBK for this significant initiative which will play an important role in enabling the Bank’s customers to access tailored financing options for the Tilal project which represents a great opportunity for living and investment."

Spanning 93,600 sq m, Tilal features an array of luxurious villas and townhouses, said Zainal, adding the development offers unit configurations with 3, 4, and 5-bedroom options, each thoughtfully designed in line with modern architectural trends.

Ahmed Khalfan, Chief Marketing & Sales Officer of Al Areen Holding and CEO of Tilal Residential Project, said: "This partnership is an important step towards achieving our shared goals in developing residential projects and providing integrated housing options that meet market needs."

"We are committed to offering the best solutions to our clients, and through this collaboration, we aim to enhance the ownership experience and increase investment opportunities in the Bahraini real estate sector."

