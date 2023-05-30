Muscat: In line with its customer-centric vision, Bank Muscat, the leading financial services provider in the Sultanate of Oman, has joined forces with MetLife to introduce an insurance solution benefit giving you financial peace of mind in case you are diagnosed with a serious illness. Critical Illness and Critical Care plans aim to protect customers and their families by providing them with immediate financial relief should anything unexpected happen.

Abdullah Tamman Al Maashani, General Manager – Products, Bank Muscat, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "Bank Muscat is delighted to offer the Critical Care and Critical Illness Insurance plans in partnership with MetLife, a global leader in providing financial and wellness protection to millions of customers globally. The bank's partnership with MetLife highlights our commitment to delivering innovative and value-added insurance solutions to our customers and will help in advancing the insurance market in Oman. We thank all our customers for their strong confidence in Bank Muscat and promise to continue launching new and globally innovative solutions for their benefit."

Raed Dawood, Country Manager at MetLife Oman, commented, "We are excited to partner with Bank Muscat in bringing innovative insurance solutions to the people living in Oman. The Critical Illness and Critical Care plans are designed to expand coverage options, providing peace of mind during challenging health events. This partnership aligns with our mission to deliver accessible and affordable health and financial protection services. These plans directly address real challenges faced by many, and we anticipate they will make a significant positive impact."

The Critical Illness plan provides a lump sum to cover direct treatment costs for 11 critical illnesses upon diagnosis, ensuring that customers are not financially impacted in other areas of their lives. In addition, the Critical Illness plan offers several competitive benefits, including a second medical opinion service and five coverage options ranging from OMR2,500 to OMR20,000, with premiums starting as low as OMR1.050 per month.

The Critical Care plan offers financial support as a lump sum of up to OMR 40,000 through four different payment options immediately upon diagnosis of any of 32 common critical illnesses. No prior medical examination is required, nor must medical bills be submitted to make a claim.

Omani nationals and residents aged between 18 and 60 holding valid resident visas are eligible for the Critical Illness plan, and those between 18 and 59 years are eligible for the Critical Care plan; all plans come with a 30-day free look period.

As the leading financial services provider in Oman, Bank Muscat is committed to providing diverse banking insurance options, including life, car, property, health insurance, protection during travel, and coverage for chronic diseases. Customers can apply for these plans through the bank's mobile banking application. Please visit the nearest Bank Muscat branch or call 80000700 for more information about Critical Illness insurance plans.

