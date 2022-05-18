MANAMA: On the occasion of its 50th Anniversary celebrations, BBK, Bahrain’s pioneer in retail and commercial banking; announced the launch of its all-new Credit Cards in a variety with endless benefits and exciting features.

Dr Adel Salem, general manager of retail banking at BBK, said that the bank launched three credit cards to the Bahraini market which cater to the demands and aspirations of customers, thus complementing their financial needs.

“BBK is committed to guaranteeing that holders of its new credit cards can take advantage of all of the card’s features with a 24-hour customer service to answer their questions and help them choose the card that suits their needs”, he added.

The new credit cards: Infinite, Signature, and Platinum provide holders with many features and benefits, including Loyalty Rewards, special offers, discounts, and other perks. Customers can earn loyalty points with every purchase using their BBK Credit Card and redeem them for exciting rewards or cash back. Upon joining and signing up, customers will receive 2,500 Loyalty Bonus Points immediately. Furthermore, customers can earn an additional 5,000 bonus loyalty points upon a salary or loan transfer to BBK.

Card holders will also take part of the launch campaign whereby they will get the chance to win back up to 50 per cent of their first transaction on the credit card (maximum of BD 1,000) during the promotional period. Five winners will be announced every month with a total of 30 winners.

Another exciting feature is that these new cards offer 12 lucky winners the chance to settle their credit card balance and win back up to 100% of their spending (maximum of BD 2,000 per winner). In addition to that, the holder will have the flexibility and control to convert selective transactions to equal installments over a set period up to 24 months through the Equal Instalment plan.

Moreover, customers will be able to manage their card transactions and requests through the CrediMax Mobile App including eligibility for installment plans, increase of limit, card upgrade, and many more features at their own convenience.

