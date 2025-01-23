The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) has granted Fasset Financial Services a licence to provide crypto-asset trading services in the kingdom.

Abdulla Haji, Director of Licensing Directorate at CBB, said: “We are pleased to announce the issuance of a licence to a new crypto asset service provider in the Kingdom of Bahrain, marking our continuous commitment to fostering a robust and progressive regulatory environment. This reflects CBB’s continued efforts to create a secure and transparent ecosystem for businesses and investors in the digital asset space, in addition to the increased appetite for crypto-services regionally and globally. By maintaining high standards of compliance and innovation, we remain dedicated to strengthening Bahrain’s position as a regional leader in fintech.”

Mohamed Sabra, General Manager and Board Member at Fasset Financial Services, said: “We are honoured to receive this licence from the Central Bank of Bahrain, marking a significant milestone in our mission to democratize access to digital assets in the region. This approval underscores Bahrain's progressive stance towards fintech innovation and reinforces our commitment to providing secure and compliant digital asset products. We look forward to contributing to the kingdom's dynamic digital economy and supporting its vision for continued leadership in financial innovation.”

