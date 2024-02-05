Plastic Bank, a Canada-based social enterprise, has partnered with Axon Health Insurance Services to provide healthcare access to the former’s collection community members in Egypt, according to an emailed press release on February 5th.

As per this partnership, a sum of EGP 100 million worth of health insurance will be distributed to more than 2,000 collection members and will be renewed annually.

Moreover, each member will access a network of more than 2,600 medical service providers, including hospitals and medical labs across 11 governorates.

The deal also includes flexible options for cases where healthcare costs surpass the covered amount.

“In partnership with Axon Health, we aim to enhance the living standards of individuals by offering comprehensive healthcare services to our collection members and their families,” Country Manager of Plastic Bank for Egypt and Cameroon Ahmed AbdelAleem commented.

