Alantra, the independent global mid-market financial services firm, headquartered in Spain, has opened a new office in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) to provide investment banking services to its clients in the region, further strengthening its global reach coupled with deep local market penetration.

The global firm, which has received authorisation from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) to conduct financial services within and from DIFC, comprises over 650 professionals across 25 offices in 22 countries.

Alantra’s strategic move to the region and DIFC will provide it with direct access to diverse opportunities fuelled by the rising tide of emerging markets trade and investment, as well as with access to top talent from across the world thereby broadening the firm’s regional offering with a robust team of sector-specific experts.

Saad Ashraf, SEO and Managing Partner of Alantra DIFC, said, “DIFC was a natural choice for Alantra when we decided to set up our investment banking activities in the Middle East, given Dubai's strategic location, top-notch infrastructure, and availability of specialised talent. We have also domiciled and relocated a significant part of our global Marine & Shipping Investment banking sector team to DIFC in light of the region’s strong relevance for this growing sector. We believe that our specialisation in key sectors such as FIG, Consumer, Real Estate, Healthcare & Technology, will add meaningful value to our clients’ strategic objectives.”

Salmaan Jaffery, Chief Business Development Officer, DIFC Authority, added, “We welcome Alantra to Dubai and the region. Their decision to establish here underlines DIFC's position as an attractive hub for international investment banks. Capitalising on our time zone advantage, supportive regulatory environment, and unparalleled access to top-tier talent, financial institutions like Alantra gain a significant competitive advantage in serving their clients and tapping into growth opportunities across the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region.”

Alantra’s investment banking division provides independent advice on M&A, debt advisory, financial restructuring, and capital markets transactions, having advised on more than 650 deals for a total value of around €88.5bn over the past four years. Its expansion into DIFC marks another step forward in its journey as a global financial services leader, demonstrating its commitment to delivering specialised, sector-focused advice to its clients worldwide.