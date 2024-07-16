ABU DHABI - Al Maryah Community Bank (Mbank), a digital bank in the UAE, has announced its collaboration with First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) to expand Mbank’s geographical network.

In a statement on Tuesday, Mbank said that the strategic collaboration aims to integrate Mbank's services with FABePay portal, offering both retail and corporate customers seamless access to cash and cheque deposits at an extensive network of 396 ATMs and Cash Deposit Machines (CDMs) across the UAE.

Mohammed Wassim Khayata, Mbank’s CEO, said, "This integration not only expands our service capabilities but also reinforces our commitment to leveraging innovative solutions to enhance the banking experience for our clientele across the UAE.”

Suresh Yeraballi, Product Manager at Mbank, said: “This partnership opens up new avenues for innovation and customer-centric solutions. We are eager to integrate FABePay portal into our ecosystem, ensuring our customers have access to a wider range of banking services, all from the convenience of their Mbank platform.”