ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company (ADNIC) recently introduced a hassle-free solution for motor insurance renewals, integrated within the UAE Pass digital vault, allowing customers to renew their policies online.

The new process eliminates the need to input information or upload documents manually and will allow information to be integrated automatically from ADNIC’s database when logging in to the UAE Pass app, enhancing data accuracy and minimising the risk of security breaches.

Stefano Nalin, EVP – Chief Business Development Officer, said, “This solution was developed with our customers in mind. Integrating UAE Pass for motor renewals marks a significant milestone for ADNIC as we continue to prioritise customer experience and digital innovation. By offering a simple, secure, and user-friendly solution, we are committed to making processes more secure and seamless for our valued customers.”