Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (Adib), a leading Islamic financial institution, has launched a digital command centre, which allows the bank to utilise the power of data and artificial intelligence to drive greater efficiencies.

The centre includes a 22-metre-long video wall which provides complete coverage of Adib activities, supporting senior management as well as all relevant employees in the organisation to make timely informed decisions by displaying up to 25 dashboards simultaneously on the video wall.

The state-of-the-art facility places AI and analytics at the forefront of Adib’s banking operations to enable greater resilience, agility, and vigilance in the ever-evolving market landscape. By reviewing performance real time and with a highly intelligent machine triggered alert system customised to specific roles in the organisation, the bank can effectively collaborate across divisions and enhance the ability to become even more proactive in decisions made and actions taken.

Digital excellence

Nasser Al Awadhi, Group Chief Executive Officer at Adib commented: “Digital Excellence remains at the heart of our 2025 strategy and the bank strives to become a digital-first financial institution. The Command Centre is an important analytical tool, allowing us to offer an intelligent experience that will uncover untapped opportunities across all channels and products. Adib’s focus is to introduce industry-leading digital capabilities, redesign the client experience, and enable its customers to bank anytime, anywhere, on their preferred channels.

“The Command Centre enables us to achieve this by facilitating the synchronisation of human and technological resources. Data analysts, engineers and bankers work hand-in-hand to create extremely valuable MIS unmatched in the market.”

The Command Centre's ability to make real-time decisions yields a better understanding of Adib customers, efficiently addressing their needs and enhancing the overall brand experience, while maintaining the highest safety and security aspects for all stakeholders via controlled banking operations and through the monitoring of resilience KPIs.

Adib aims to elevate customer convenience through its digital platforms and become a data-driven organisation by leveraging advanced analytics and artificial intelligence. At the same time, Adib will build a modern technology foundation and new digital tools and capabilities for staff to enable seamless, digital processing and front-line delivery, while creating a future-proof workforce.

