Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Egypt (ADIB) has partnered up with SimpliFi, a Cards as a Service (CaaS) platform for banking and fintech industries in MENA and Pakistan, to bolster the digitalization of payment for companies in Egypt, according to an emailed press release.

Under this partnership, both ADIB Egypt and SimpliFi will jointly cooperate to help companies issue scheme-enabled prepaid cards by cutting cost to launch and time to market, with SimpliFi bringing its innovative CaaS model to Egypt, along with ADIB-Egypt’s expertise in digital banking.

Through this collaboration, ADIB Egypt seeks to continue expanding its portfolio of digital solutions to customers, particularly companies.

This will enable the bank’s customers to issue and manage their own card programs.

ADIB Egypt is an EGX-listed bank that operates within the provision of retail, corporate, and investment banking services through a network of 69 branches located across Egypt.

