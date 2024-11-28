Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority (ADAA) has collaborated with the Department of Government Enablement to launch a Community of Practice (CoP) for internal auditors in entities subject to its mandate.

This initiative, the first of its kind in Abu Dhabi, aimed to enhance the quality and effectiveness of internal audit practices across various sectors. The initiative aligns with ADAA’s commitment to promoting accountability, integrity and transparency within the internal audit framework across the emirate.

The first session of the CoP which took place on 25 November 2024, brought together more than 100 participants, including heads of internal audit from a diverse range of sectors in the emirate. The interactive session covered key topics, including the objectives and approach of the CoP, the latest rules and regulations issued by the ADAA, and mechanisms for implementing AI and digital transformation strategies in auditing processes.

The CoP is designed to establish a robust communication channel between ADAA, as a regulatory authority, and internal audit practitioners across subject entities. CoP intended to foster collaboration and share best practices to raise internal audit quality standards.

The initiative fostered innovative approaches to safeguarding public funds and consolidate knowledge across diverse sectors, driving excellence and innovation in internal auditing, ensuring the highest levels of governance and transparency in Abu Dhabi.