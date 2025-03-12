Wizz Air has announced a significant upgrade to its onboard services by transitioning to a cashless payment system.

Starting April 1, 2025, all onboard purchases will be processed exclusively through card payments, including contactless methods such as Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Android Pay, and Google Pay.

Wizz Air is proud to expand its payment options by now accepting Revolut cards, in addition to VISA and Mastercard, both credit and debit. This enhancement aims to provide passengers with greater convenience and a seamless travel experience, the airline said.

As part of Wizz Air’s partnership with Revolut, all new Revolut users will be able to earn up to €25 back after they sign up and spend their first €5 with Revolut. Revolut Pay customers are also able to earn RevPoints - Revolut’s loyalty programme - and redeem on Revolut Pay purchases or Wizz Air flights. Until April 4, customers who pay for Wizz Air flights using Revolut Pay can earn 10x more RevPoints on their purchases (T&Cs apply).

With cashless payments, Wizz Air passengers will be able to easily make purchases without the need to carry cash, simplifying and speeding up the on-board service process. This fast and convenient system ensures a hassle-free shopping experience, allowing travelers to enjoy their journey without the worry of dealing with change or last-minute currency exchange queues. The shift to cashless transactions also naturally enhances hygiene, as crew members no longer need to handle cash, contributing to a cleaner and safer travel environment.

Moreover, passengers can purchase a prepaid voucher via Wizz Air mobile app for an enhanced onboard experience, guaranteeing absolute safety in transactions and eliminating any chance of unexpected transactional complications.

In line with this transition, the following guidelines will be implemented:

• The maximum combined amount allowed for onboard purchases per customer will be €150.

• For transactions of €50 or more, a boarding pass will be required.

Michael Delehant, Senior Chief Commercial and Operations Officer at Wizz Air, highlighted: "Implementing cashless payments not only streamlines our operations but also allows our crew to focus more on delivering exceptional service rather than managing cash transactions. This ultimately leads to a more efficient and enjoyable experience for our passengers." -

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).